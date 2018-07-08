House approves Hellenic Bank guarantees

The House of Representatives on Sunday approved state guarantees for Hellenic Bank, opening the way for the implementation of its agreement to acquire the good part of the Cyprus Co-operative Bank.

The guarantees were approved by 32 votes in favour to 20 against after a marathon debate at the end of week-long consultations in the House Finance Committee.

The House is now debating a raft of measures that tighten up the insolvency framework, particularly the fight against NPLs, in line with an undertaking made to the European Commission.

The bills also provide for the establishment of an asset management agency to handle NPLs and the Estia scheme which protects vulnerable borrowers from foreclosure of their primary home.

The vote on state guarantees came after an acrimonious debate with the government coming under intense criticism, even from the parties that voted in favour, for its handling of the state-owned co-op.

They said they were voting with a heavy heart because it was the only way to protect the co-op’s depositors. They also criticised the agreement with Hellenic Bank as a sell-out of the co-op.

DISY president Averoff Neophytou spoke of an ‘act of responsibility’ to save the more than 600,000 depositors of the co-op, 90% of whom are small depositors. “Of course the first €100,000 is guaranteed. Is there anyone in this plenary who knows that we have €8.5 b in cash to give to depositors? We do not have a penny. We would have to go to a new memorandum to give to depositors,” he said.