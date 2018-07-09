Fin Min: Up to president whether he stays or goes

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday that he had made his resignation available to President Nicos Anastasiades from the first minute and that it was up to the president to decide whether he stays or goes, not the Opposition.

He was responding to calls from DIKO that everyone responsible for the collapse of the co-op resign.

“I am at the disposal of the President of the Republic. I am ready to continue in difficult times but I am at any moment ready to leave the Ministry of Finance in order to facilitate the operation of the government in which I have been participating since 2013,” he told CyBC radio.

He said that he had discussed the issue with President Anastasiades and given him ”the facility that I needed to give.”

He clarified that the decision rests with the president and not the Opposition.