Export of beers records annual increase

Export of beers recorded an increase of 0.90% in April 2018 compared to April 2017, while local consumption of beer dropped by 8.2%, according to the Statistical Service of Cyprus. Total issues of beer stood in April 2018 at 3.199.864 litres compared to 3.473.973 litres in April last year, thus recording a decrease of 7.9%.

Local consumption was in April 2018 at 3.090.464 litres, compared to 3.365.559 litres in April last year, recording a decrease of 8.2%, while exports stood at 109.400 litres (108.414 liters in April 2017, increase 0.90%). Between January – April, total total issue of beers was 9.456.348 compared to 8.262.940 during the first four months of 2017, showing an increase of 14.44%

Export of beers stood at 267.326 litres compared to 294.137 litres in the first four months of 2017 recording a decrease of 9.11%.

Read more

Source: CNA