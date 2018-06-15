Employment in the public sector up 1.84% in Q1 2018 

During the 1st quarter of 2018 the employment in Cyprus’ wider public sector increased by 1,214 persons (1.84%) compared to the same quarter of 2017.
According to an announcement from the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the employment in the Broad Public Sector was 67,338 persons., the employment in General Government was 61,434 and in the Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies was 5,904.
The General Government includes Government, Non-Profit Organisations and Local Authorities that employed 51,314, 5,962 and 4,158 persons respectively.
The employment in Central Government increased by 1,334 persons (2.38%) while a decrease is presented in Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies by 74 persons (-1.24%) and in Local Authorities by 46 persons (-1.09%).
Compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, the employment in the Broad Public Sector increased by 72 persons (0.11%). The employment in Central Government increased by 98 persons (0.17%) and in the Publicly Owned Enterprises and Companies by 32 persons (0.54%) while in Local Authorities decreased by 58 persons (-1.38%).