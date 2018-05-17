Cyprus experienced deflation for the fifth consecutive month in April 2018, based on Harmonized Price Index.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus the Harmonized Price Index for April 2018 decreased by 0,3% when compared to April 2017, while compared to March of 2018 increased by 1,1%. For the period January-April 2018 the HICP recorded a decrease of 0,6% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Compared to April 2017, the largest change was noted in Clothing and Footwear (-3,3%).

In comparison to HICP of March 2018, the largest change was recorded in Clothing and Footwear (5,5%).

For the period January-April 2018, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest change was noted in Clothing and Footwear (-4,9%).

As regards to the economic origin, the largest change when compared both to the index of April 2017 and to the index of the previous month, was observed in Non Energy Industrial Goods with percentage of -2,3% and 1,5% respectively.

CNA