Deadline for tax returns announced

Taxpayers both employees and self-employed, have until October 31 to file their tax returns for the tax year of 2017.

Meanwhile, the tax commissioner’s notification, which will be published in the Official Gazette of the Republic in the next few days setting the final date for submission of tax returns, is being processed.

This year the filing of tax returns has been delayed, since, for the first time, it can only be done online through the Taxisnet system. Within a week, around 10,000 taxpayers, both employed and self-employed, have filed their tax returns, while 4,500 more have processed them online and temporarily stored them on the system.