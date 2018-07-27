Cyprus wins case against Vgenopoulos

The Republic of Cyprus has won its case at the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes in Paris against Marfin and the late Andreas Vgenopoulos who had sought €1.05b in compensation.

In its decision, which is binding and not subject to appeal, the court rejected the claimants’ arguments and ordered they also pay €5m in legal fees.

The 365 page decision followed a claim by Marfin and other Greek investors against the Republic of Cyprus relating to the closure of Laiki Bank. They argued that it was the mistakes of the Republic of Cyprus that had led to the closure of Laiki.

The suit was lodged in September 2013. Marfin was seeking compensation of €800m while the remaining sum was claimed by other individuals and companies.