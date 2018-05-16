Cyprus registers in April the lowest annual inflation in the EU

Cyprus registered the lowest annual inflation in the European Union for April 2018, with -0.3%, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In March the inflation was -0,4% and a year earlier in April 2017 +2.1%. Ireland (-0.1%) and Portugal (0.3%) follow, while the highest rates were recorded in Romania (4.3%), Slovakia (3.0%) and Estonia (2.9%).

Euro area annual inflation rate was 1.2% in April 2018, down from 1.3% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 1.9%. European Union annual inflation was 1.4% in April 2018, down from 1.5% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 2.0%.

Compared with March 2018, annual inflation fell in twelve Member States, remained stable in one and rose in fourteen. In April 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.47 percentage points), followed by services (+0.45 pp), energy (+0.25 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.07 pp).

Source: CNA