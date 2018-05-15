Cyprus’ GDP grows by +0.8% and +3,8% in quarterly and annual basis in Q1 2018

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 during the first quarter of 2018, and by 0.8% in Cyprus compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, GDP had grown by 0.7% in the euro area, by 0.6% in the EU28 and by 1.1% in Cyprus.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 2.5% in the euro area, by 2.4% in the EU28 and by 3.8% in Cyprus in the first quarter of 2018, after +2.8%, +2.7% and 4.0% respectively in the previous quarter.

During the first quarter of 2018, GDP in the United States increased by 0.6% compared with the previous quarter (after +0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP grew by 2.9% (after +2.6% in the previous quarter).

Source: CNA