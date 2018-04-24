Cyprus an ideal destination for startups and tech companies, says CySEC Chairwoman

Cyprus comprises a safe, liable and competitive destination for startups and tech companies aiming for a global outreach, and is fully implementing relevant European legislation, Demetra Kalogirou, the Chairwoman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) said on Tuesday.

Kalogirou was addressing this morning the two-day conference “Cyprus IT Forum 2018”, in the southern coastal city of Limassol, upon the initiative of Russian citizens working in Cyprus.

In her statements, the CySEC Chairwoman said she had the chance to brief participants about the Commission’s monitoring role and inform them on technology and startups- related legislation and regulations.

Cyprus can become the base for companies looking to avoid high costs, while working in line with European Directives and protect investors, she said and expressed optimism with regard to the sector’s prospects.

The conference will be also addressed by the Permanent Secretary of the Energy Ministry, the Commissioner of Electronic Communications and Postal Regulation, the President of the National Betting Authority and Invest Cyprus representatives.