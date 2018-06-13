Cypriot beer exports on the rise

An impressive annual increase of 178% was recorded in beer exports this May while local beer consumption was also higher, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service. Beer exports rose to 115,030 litres compared to 41,375 litres last May, an increase of 178%, or 73,655 litres.

Local beer consumption rose to 4.775.037 litres recording an increase of 7.85% or 347.653 litres, compared to May 2017. Beer consumption overall had an increase of 9.43% or 421.308 litres, reaching a total of 4.890.067 litres.

Beer exports have been on the rise since the start of the year with an increase of 13.96% in January to May 2018, compared to the corresponding months last year.

In the first five months of 2018, local beer consumption rose to 13.964.059, with an increase of 1.273.735 litres (10% increase) compared to last year.