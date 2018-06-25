Cybarco’s beachfront homes at Akamas Bay Villas: Launch of sales and construction of second phase

A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, Akamas Bay Villas is located in the most beautiful part of the island near the Akamas Peninsula. The project by leading luxury property developer Cybarco, recently embarked on sales and construction of its masterplan’s second phase villas.

A private haven of outdoor beauty and indoor luxury, with undisturbed views of the sparkling blue sea and boundless sky, Akamas Bay Villas’ properties blend harmonious architecture and outstanding design across 9 newly released villas. Characterised by fresh air and sunlight, the spacious 3 and 4-bedroom homes are set within exceptionally large, fully landscaped plots of up to 1,210m2, all with distinctive designs, floor to ceiling windows and large terraces.

The project’s Sales Manager, Andreas Heracleous, expressed the team’s excitement for the development’s latest phase: “There is something almost sacred about its location. There really is no other place like it on the island. It’s very special to us – there is harmony in every aspect and care in the smallest detail. Unlike the vibrant seafront lifestyle on offer at our Limassol projects, we recognise that people looking for a home in the area appreciate their privacy and the natural beauty of Cyprus.” Prices for these exceptionally designed spacious villas start from €1,250,000 (offering the ultimate private life in the most stunning surroundings from just €4,000 per square metre). “It’s a great opportunity for locals and foreign buyers alike to own their own space in this unrivalled retreat.”

Greek-based architectural and design firm, Ergo7 Architects, captures the essence of the location in its designs creating time and space for pure, uninterrupted pleasure and harmony. Interiors combine contemporary elegance with traditional Cypriot simplicity, balancing materials like glass, stone, steel and wood, to create a style both graceful and robust, seamlessly reflecting the natural Mediterranean way of life. Gardens are individually landscaped with native trees, indigenous flowers and herbs to exhale the unmistakable scent of the island.

Part of a secure gated community, benefiting from property management services, these 9 villas are the next in line following the successful delivery of the first phase’s 14 villas, sold to an international mix of home owners. Just 30 minutes from Pafos and its international airport, Akamas Bay Villas is the perfect destination for those seeking the ultimate beachfront property with private appeal, in stunning natural surroundings. Residents are a mere stroll away from traditional restaurants and bars in Latchi or the nearby premium leisure and dining facilities of the leading luxury Anassa Hotel.

For more information, contact the Cybarco sales office on +357 99 326 487 or visit akamasbay.com