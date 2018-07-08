Crunch time for co-op in the House

The MPs of AKEL, the Citizens’ Alliance, the Greens, ELAM and independent MP Anna Theologou — a total of 22– are expected to vote against. Solidarity will either abstain or vote against.
The House convenes at 4.00 pm to vote on the state guarantees for potential future losses of Hellenic, a prerequisite to the bank’s conclusion of its agreement with the CCB.
It will also vote on a raft of bills that will tighten up the framework on NPLs in line with undertakings made by Cyprus to the European Commission. These have been under urgent discussion in the House Finance Committee with Opposition parties signalling they will introduce amendments, raising concern in the government camp that this may alter their whole philosophy.