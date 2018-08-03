Chinese Jim Chang Group opens its headquarters in Paralimni 

Chinese Group Jim Chang Global Holding has officially its headquarters in the coastal town of Paralimni.

Addressing the event on Thursday evening, Paralimni Mayor Theodoros Pyrillis welcomed the group’s investment in Sotira through the construction of a hotel, adding that such big investments in the Famagusta district contribute to upgrading the area in terms of tourism and the economy.

One of the founders of the Group, Tommy Chen, said that they have been doing business in Cyprus for the past three years and thanked their Cypriot partners for their substantial support and help.

“We are providing industry related services to make the guests and friends who come to Cyprus for their journey enjoy distinctive service,” he said.

On her part, co-founder Vicky Zheng said: “We conduct our industrial presence in Cyprus with the mindset of Chinese people and commit ourselves to establishing a full range industrial ecosystem integrating education, tourism, internet platform and golden key butler service focusing on the hotel, villa and apartment industry” she said.

Christakis Giovanni, CEO of the Giovani Group, partner of the Chinese Group in Cyprus, said that the decision to select Famagusta as the seat of the JimChang Group is an honor and demonstrates its support to the local society and the economy.

Read more