Casual government staff increases, while permanent staff decreases

The government labour force increased by 773 persons or 1.5% in April 2018 compared to 2017, as a result of an increase of 9.5% in the casual staff that rose to 16.491 persons compared to 15.062 persons in the same month last year, the Statistical Service of Cyprus reported on Friday.

According to Cystat, the permanent staff of the government decreased by 656 persons or -1.8%.

All categories of government labour force except the Civil Service recorded an increase compared to April 2017. The largest increase was registered in Security Forces (4.5%), where the casual staff rose by 14.2% or 694 persons.

Compared to March 2018, the government labour force was up by 205 persons or 0.4%. driven by an increase of 209 persons or 13.3% in the casual staff of Hourly Paid Workers.

Read more

Source: CNA