Car sales jump by 24% in the first four months of 2018

May 10, 2018 at 8:48am
Motor vehicle registration in Cyprus jumped by 24% in the first months of 2018, compared with the respective period of 2017, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) said on Wednesday.

According to Cystat, vehicle registrations for the period of January – April 2018 amounted to 16,938 compared with 13,686 in the corresponding period of 2017. Passenger cars rose for the period by 25.1% to 14,256 compared with 11,397 for the January – April period of 2017.

New passenger car sales increased by 12.4% in the first four months of the year, reaching 5,322 up by 12,4% compared with 4.736 in the respective period of 2017. Used passenger car sales for the period jumped 34.1% reaching 8,934 compared with 6,661 in the respective period of 2017, Cystat said.

Real estate sales up by 29% in April

Source: CNA

