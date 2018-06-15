Cabinet gives in principle go ahead to Hellenic-CCB deal

The Council of Ministers on Friday gave its in principle approval of a final bid made by Hellenic Bank to acquire the ‘good’ part of the Cyprus Co-operative Bank.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of Cabinet, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said that final approval is subject to Hellenic submitting a capital plan regarding its bid.

The capital plan should be submitted before the CCB holds an EGM on Monday afternoon to consider Hellenic’s revised offer. The CCB is effectively state owned.

Earlier, Hellenic Bank announced on the Cyprus Stock Exchange that it had submitted a final offer for the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of the CCB which is subject, among other things, to a capital increase.