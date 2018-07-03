Banks promise not to block title deeds for good faith ‘trapped’ buyers

Banks will not raise legal obstacles in cases where trapped property buyers, victims of insolvent property developers, have paid off their loan in good faith.

The assurance was given by the president of the Association of Cyprus Banks, Christos Patsalides. He told the House Finance Committee that the banks undertook where buyers had paid off their property in good faith, not to raise legal obstacles or objections for the property to be transferred to its owners.

He said the issue was complex, noting that the situation differed from bank to bank. But he said that the country must stop creating trapped buyers and urged the government to table legislation regulating the issue.

Thousands of property buyers who had paid off their property to the developer have been unable to obtain their title deeds because the property developer has used it as collateral for loans. Efforts by the government to resolve the issue over the past few years have at times stumbled on legal objections raised by the banks.

Moreover, Patsalides agreed that in an event a guarantor dies or goes bankrupt, his ‘share’ of the obligation should not be passed on to remaining guarantors.