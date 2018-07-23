5 star hotel under construction at Sotira

A €75 m five star luxury beach hotel is currently under construction in Sotira and should be completed by 2019.
The project — the five star Sun City Spa & Resort Hotel is by the consortium Jim Chang Global Corporation Group, set up by Chinese investors in Cyprus. It is situated on Ayia Thekla beach in the Sotira area and encompasses a 190 room hotel and 10 villas.
The Jim Chang Global group plans to expand beyond tourism to education and other sectors, serving as an investment bridge between Cyprus and China.