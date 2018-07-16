46% of Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sales in H1 are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Europe today reported 2018 first half of the year sales of 560,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, an increase of +6% from 2017. Total market share for the group increased to 5.0%.
Self-charging hybrid electric sales grew by +23% year-on-year to 257,000 units. Self-charging hybrid electric vehicles now represent 46% of total TME sales, and reach an impressive 58% in Western Europe only.
The successful launch of Toyota C-HR led the way for the strong start to 2018. With more than 85% mix, the Toyota C-HR epitomises our customers’ shift to electrification.
This strong first quarter performance was also supported by Yaris Hybrid, Auris Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid, all achieving again record sales.
Lexus sales grew by +7%. With an average hybrid mix of 62% of total sales and 99% in Western Europe, Lexus continues to enjoy increased customer demand for its portfolio of 8 self-charging hybrid electric products, reinforcing its position as the premium market leader in electrification.
“We are very happy to see our strong performance in the first half of the year, thanks to our successful electrification strategy. Our self-charging hybrid electric line-up of 16 Toyota and Lexus models now represents 46% of our total sales. I expect 2018 to continue this way and be a strong year for Toyota with increasing sales, especially self-charging hybrid electric vehicles,” said Dr Johan van Zyl, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe.