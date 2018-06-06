30% increase in value of building permits in 1st quarter

A total of 1,515 building permits were issued in the first quarter of 2018, a 4.14% increase over the same period the previous year. But the value of these permits jumped by nearly 30% to total €410.3 m, up from €315.8 m in the quarter of January to March 2018.
Large projects accounted for €209 m (from €132 m in the first quarter of 2017) and smaller projects for €201 m (compared to €183 m in the first quarter of 2017. Moreover, there was a 27% increase in the total area of the issued building permits that totalled 378,933 square metres compared to 298,121 in the corresponding period the previous year.
For March alone, the number of building permits stood at 531, down from 542 in March 2017. However both value and area was up, The value totalled €162.8 m (€115 m in March 2017) and total area 146,100 square metres (115,600 square metres in 2017).