Latest News
Home / Business / Local Business / Neophytou: Vgenopoulos backed AKEL election bid
christofias-neophytou

Neophytou: Vgenopoulos backed AKEL election bid

September 20, 2016 Local Business Leave a comment

In the latest string of inflammatory accusations made by former Omonoia chairman Miltiades Neophytou against former Cyprus President Demetris Christofias, it has been claimed that opposition party Akel received €2 million by ex-Laiki boss Andreas Vgenopoulos to cover the party’s election costs.

Neophytou claims that Christofias placed him in the Finance Committee of former ruling party Akel electoral race. There he found out that Andreas Vgenopoulos would cover €2million of the budgetary needs for the party’s bid in the elections, including the cost of paying for the travel expenses of students to come to Cyprus and vote.

Neophytou found the €2m amount to be very large, so he spoke with Christofias to warn him of potential “traps”. Christofias responded by saying that the party needs the money for the elections, and that the party will take it.

Neophytou added that he requested that Vgenopoulos’ money would not pass through his company, and his request was satisfied.

Tags

Check Also

The tanker Hyundai Ecopia leaves the exporting terminal in Balhaf carrying Yemen's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Demetriades: LNG the fuel of the future for ships

Minister of Transport Marios Demetriades on Friday said Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is the fuel of the future for ships.

Blue Flag beach

Cyprus tourism could hit 6 million

The number of tourists to Cyprus could double to 6 million in the next 15 years according to a recent study by tourism experts cited by the head of the Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Andreas Demetriades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Phileleftheros
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved