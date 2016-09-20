Neophytou threatened over taking legal action against Christofias

Former Omonia chairman, Miltiades Neophytou embroiled in a court case against former Cyprus President Demetris Christofias, testified in court on Monday that he had been threatened by a specific individual not to take legal action against the former president.

“Christofias is our flag and wherever you go, you will find us in front of you,” is what the man allegedly said to Neophytou.

In the latest string of inflammatory accusations made by Neophytou against Christofias, it has been claimed that opposition party Akel received €2 million by ex-Laiki boss Andreas Vgenopoulos to cover the party’s election costs.

Neophytou claims that Christofias placed him in the Finance Committee of former ruling party Akel electoral race. There he found out that Andreas Vgenopoulos would cover €2million of the budgetary needs for the party’s bid in the elections, including the cost of paying for the travel expenses of students to come to Cyprus and vote.

Neophytou found the €2m amount to be very large, so he spoke with Christofias to warn him of potential “traps”. Christofias responded by saying that the party needs the money for the elections and that the party will take it.

Neophytou added that he requested that Vgenopoulos’ money would not pass through his company, and his request was granted.