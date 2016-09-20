Latest News
Nea Salamina sack coach Eugen Neagoe

September 20, 2016

Nea Salamina have become of the first Cypriot club of the new season to sack their manager after recently announcing that they had parted ways with Romanian boss Eugen Neagoe.

The refugee club – that are languishing at the bottom end of the table after a dismal start to the season – announced the decision to sack Neagoe, who had arrived at the Ammochostos Stadium in the summer after impressing in the last campaign with Aris Limassol.

But Salamina’s hopes of a good season have been blighted by heavy defeats to APOEL and Apollon followed by goalless draws against Anorthosis and Aris.

The club is now in talks with Greek coach Staikos Vergetis who arrived on the island late on Monday night and met with Nea Salamina official Michalis Melemenis.

