Natural gas fund to pay off public debt

Potential natural gas revenue from Cyprus offshore deposits is estimated at €500-600 million annually said Minister of Finance Harris Georgiades in a session with the House Finance Committee on Monday.

The session was organised in order for Georgiades to inform the committee on the status of a national investment fund to be created for the management of natural gas revenue.

Georgiades said that many years are ahead before Cyprus can reap the benefits of the natural gas and collect revenue.

How the profits will be distributed

While the public debt is above 80% of GDP, up to 50% of net profit from the exploitation of natural gas will be used to pay off the public debt, while the rest will be saved in the fund.

When the public debt is reduced to between 60-80%, then 75% of profits will be going into the fund, while the rest will be used to pay off public debt. If the public debt drops to 60%, then all the profits will be saved in the fund.

Once the savings in the fund reach 30% of GDP, the fund can be used to pay for the government budget at a value of up to 1% of GDP. This amount will be used to pay for developmental projects and investment purposes.