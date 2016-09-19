Napa shooting suspect to turn prosecution witness

One of the six suspects in the Ayia Napa shooting that left four people dead has pleaded guilty to the 20 charges against him and is expected to become a witness for the prosecution.

Charalambos Andreou, 32 entered his plea on Monday, also admitting to the attempted murder of another person in a separate case. Andreou, who will appear in court again on October 20, is now expected to become a witness for the prosecution in the case against the other five suspects.

Andreou’s partner, Sotira Neophytou, 30, meanwhile, on Monday pleaded guilty to only one of the 20 charges against her, that of being an accomplice after a murder.

The six– four men and two women– are suspected of being involved in the shooting of Phanos Kalopsidiotis, 51, and married couple Elias and Skevi Hadjiefthymiou, aged 46 and 39 respectively, at an Ayia Napa restaurant on June 23.

One of the shooters, Albanian national Ganis Vogli, 41, also died in the attack after being shot by the other assailant, Aleks Burelli – a 48-year old Albanian national, who remains at large.

The six had been implicated in a series of crimes police say were committed between May 8 and June 27, in both Ayia Napa and Nicosia.

As well as Charalambous and Neophytou, Marios ‘Benny’ Christodoulou, 39, Panayiotis Pentafkas, 38, Loy Dejan, 42, Sophia Gregoriou, 28, face 20 charges including conspiracy to murder, premeditated murder and attempted murder.