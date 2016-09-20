Napa murder defendants ‘had been planning’ second hit

Charalambos Andreou, one of the six accused in the Ayia Napa multiple murder on June 23, has revealed that a second hit had been in the works prior to their arrest.

According to Andreou, he and fellow defendant Marios ‘Benny’ Christodoulou, 39, had planned another hit in Nicosia in which three other people were to be subject and which was supposed to take place sometime in May or June, but they had not gone through with the plan.

Appearing in court on Monday – along with five other defendants accused of being involved in the murder of Ayia Napa businessman, Phanos Kalopsidiotis and three others – Andreou pleaded guilty in planning the Nicosia hit. He is now set to become a state witness in the trial and testify against his co-defendants.

The others who were shot and killed in the Ayia Napa hit include police officer Elias Hadjiefthymiou and his wife and Skevi while Albanian national, Ganis Vogli, is believed to have been shot and killed by his fellow accomplice during the time of the slaying.

The six defendants, Andreou, Sotira Neophytou, Christodoulou, Panayiotis Pentafkas, Loy Dejan and Sophia Gregoriou face 20 charges including conspiracy to murder, premeditated murder, and attempted murder.

Andreou – who pleaded guilty to all 20 charges against him – and Neophytou who pleaded guilty to a single accessory charge are the only ones to turn in a guilty plea.

Andreou is expected to appear in court on October 20 for his mitigation hearing prior to sentencing.