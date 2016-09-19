More dirt against former President from ex Omonia chief

Damning revelations by former Omonia chairman and now bankrupt developer Miltiades Neophytou exposed murky links with ex Akel-affiliated President Demetris Christofias during a civil suit at a Nicosia court on Monday.

Neophytou said he had received undated cheques from Akel just after the haircut on unsecure deposits in Cyprus back in March 2013. Manipulating the date on cheques is illegal in Cyprus.

The first such cheque was delivered on April 12, 2013 and the second on May 31, 2013 but he was asked to put January 2013 as the issuing date.

Neophytou also said he had electronic mail to back up this accusation.

His lawsuit against Christofias, who is on a trip abroad, was filed in October 2013, asking that the former president pay him for costs incurred at his behest.

Neophytou served as Omonia’s board chairman from 2008 to 2012.

He claims that Christofias refused to pay him for construction work carried out on the former president’s Makedonitissa home, as well as his Kellaki holiday home.

He also claimed that he poured tens of millions in Omonia, one of the most popular football clubs in Cyprus, on Christofias’ assurances that the club would pay him back in full, through Akel, the party he headed from 1988 to 2009.

The contractor is now seeking more than €22 million in compensation, most of which relates to his time at the helm of Omonia, a club strongly affiliated with Akel.