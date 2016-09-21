More rain set to sweep through Cyprus

Overnight rain showers across many parts of Cyprus are expected to be followed by more wet weather on Wednesday, according to the latest weather report.

Meteorological Service official Panayiotis Georgiou told The Cyprus Weekly that the rain was “most likely to be limited to inland and mountain areas” but there could be “some showers on the west and south coasts” by the afternoon. He added that light dust in the atmosphere would disperse by Wednesday afternoon.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 34°C inland, 29°C on the west and south coasts, 31°C on the north and east coasts, and 24°C in the mountains for Wednesday.

Georgiou noted that they would begin to fall as of Thursday, moving closer to the usual average temperatures for this time of year.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday is also wet with isolated showers and, by the end of the working week, thunderstorms, again mainly inland and in the mountains.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be fine but include another, slight, drop in temperatures by one to two degrees Celsius, Georgiou said.