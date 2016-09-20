Primary school teachers in one hour stoppage

The Education Ministry expressed its “sadness” over state primary school teacher union Poed’s decision to strike on Wednesday, calling on the union to reconsider.

Parents with children at state primary schools and nurseries will have to fetch them at noon on Wednesday. Teachers will then meet with union representatives.

Poed last week announced the decision to strike and state nursery school teachers – including those working at community kindergartens where parents contribute to salaries and operating expenses – this week decided that they too would also be joining them. The strike is over a dispute concerning the status given to temporary teachers.

Poed said classes would end at noon instead of 1.05pm on Wednesday in protest over what they have described as persistent problems connected to staff numbers.

While some temporary teachers brought in to fill staffing gaps in line with a cabinet decision over the summer have been given a year-long contract, others do not know how long their services will be needed and fear they will not be paid over the Christmas holidays even if they will be teaching when schools reopen.

Education Minister Costas Kadis has stoutly defending the state’s decision arguing that the cabinet decided to appoint an expert committee to look into and to suggest the best-possible staffing of schools. It was that committee which claimed that the hiring of all the temporary teachers on a year-long contract was not feasible.

The minister went on to say that out of the 228 hired to ensure state primary schools had enough educators on staff this year, 103 had not been given one-year contract.

He did say, however, that steps would be taken to ensure they were paid over the Christmas break if their services were still required.

Kadis and the head of the federation of parents’ organisations said they were “dumbfounded” and “disappointed” by the state primary school teachers’ decision to strike.

In Tuesday’s statement, the Ministry described the work stoppage as “incomprehensible” and something that would “inexcusably harm pupils and parents”.

The Ministry noted that Poed representatives had at the start of the school year made comments to the media saying that any staffing problems were insignificant and within the usual anticipated limits of any school year.

The Ministry called on Poed to call off their strike action.