Ministry and parents shocked by teacher strike decision

Education Minister Costas Kadis and the head of the federation of parents’ organsiations on Friday said they were dumfounded and disappointed by the state primary school teachers’ decision to strike next week.

State primary school teachers’ union Poed on Thursday said classes would end at noon instead of 1.05pm this coming Wednesday in protest to what was described as persistent problems connected to staff numbers.

The main point of contention is the status given to teachers hired to fill empty spots.

While some have been given a year-long contract, others do not know how long their services will be needed and fear they will not be paid over the Christmas holidays even if they will be teaching when schools reopen.

Speaking to state radio on Friday, Kadis said: “This is not something I expected. I was in contact with Poed on Monday and there appeared to be no problem”.

He also said that a meeting with school inspectors on Thursday had left him with the impression the new year had not just got off to a good start but that the staffing situation was better than it had been for years.

He said that because the Cabinet had decided to appoint an expert committee to look into and to suggest the best-possible staffing of schools, hiring all the temporary teachers on a year-long contract was not possible.

He said of the 228 hired to ensure state primary schools had enough educators on staff this year, 103 had not been given a year-long contract.

However, he did say that steps would be taken to ensure they were paid over the Christmas break if their services would be required after it.

The head of the Cyprus Federation of Parents’ Organisations, Maria Savva, meanwhile, told state radio the teachers’ strike plans had been a bolt out of the blue.

She said Poed had agreed to inform the Federation if this type of action was planned but the federation had instead learned about it from the news instead.

Savva also said that there had been no indication of significant staffing issues since schools opened at the start of the week and said if Poed had specific concerns, they should make them known.