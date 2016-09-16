Latest News
Merkel: No comment on Deutsche Bank’s U.S. penalty

September 16, 2016

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to comment on Friday on the decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to demand $14 billion from Deutsche Bank to settle claims the lender missold mortgage-backed securities.

“I think it’s wise not to comment on this news from my side,” Merkel said when asked by a Reuters correspondent what she thought of the penalty and whether Berlin might be willing to support Deutsche Bank.

The German finance ministry said earlier on Friday that the government expected a “fair result” from the negotiations but that the talks were a matter for the bank and the American authorities. (Reuters)

