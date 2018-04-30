Menu
The Winners of Taxidi 2018 Competition

Taxidi 2018 Exhibition

We are not going to keep you waiting! The draw took place last week in our offices and we have contacted the winners (that’s why we had a bit of delay)! The results are in and here are the names. If you didn’t win you can try again next year, or simply like our Facebook Page @in-cyprus.com and keep up-to-date with upcoming competitions.

P.S.: there is a new competition coming up this week with great prizes!

Winners

Mr. Photis Kyriacou won a 5-day trip for 2 at any CenterParc of his choice offered by Taxidoefkeries.

Mrs. Thekla Metti won a package including tickets for 2, a 5* hotel in Thessaloniki stay for 2 nights and examination for 2 people offered by Travelorama and the Inter-Balkan Medical Centre.

Mr. Christos Paraskeva won 2 tickets for any destination on Cobalt Aero network, offered by Cobalt.

Mrs. Chryso Skouroumouni, Mrs. Elena Christou and Mr. Giorgos Kozakos each won 2 return tickets to Athens offered by TUS Airways.

Mr. Eleftherios Koudounas and Mr. Nicolas Barnaba each won a night’s stay for 2 at Eden Seniors Resort.

Mr. Sofoklis Peireas and Mrs. Vaso Petrou each won an overnight stay for 2 offered by the  Cyprus Agrotourism Company.

 

 