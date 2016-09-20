Home / News / Local News / Lucky escape for teenagers after petrol station crash
traffic-accident-2

Lucky escape for teenagers after petrol station crash

September 20, 2016 Local News Leave a comment

Two teenagers in Paphos had a lucky escape late on Monday night after the speeding car they were traveling in rammed into petrol station.

Traffic police say both teenagers in the car were 19-year-old National Guard conscripts and were fortunate to walk out of the wreckage of the car relatively unscathed after previously plowing through road signs, advertising boards and trees before finally coming to a crashing halt in the petrol station.

The car had managed to avoid slamming into petrol pumps.

Traffic police say the car was speeding down Democratias Avenue before the driver lost control just shy of the roundabout at the Limassol-Paphos motorway exit.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene after hearing the crashing noise of the car just before midnight.

Tags

Check Also

ayia-napa-walkway

Walkway transformation for Protaras, Ayia Napa

Work will soon be underway to transform both Protaras and Ayia Napa’s pedestrian walkways, with the projects expected to cost a total of €6.5 million.

ayia napa Kalopsidiotis killing

Napa shooting suspect to turn prosecution witness

One of the six suspects in the Ayia Napa shooting that left four people dead has pleaded guilty to the 20 charges against him and is expected to become a witness for the prosecution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Phileleftheros
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved