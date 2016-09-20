Lucky escape for teenagers after petrol station crash

Two teenagers in Paphos had a lucky escape late on Monday night after the speeding car they were traveling in rammed into petrol station.

Traffic police say both teenagers in the car were 19-year-old National Guard conscripts and were fortunate to walk out of the wreckage of the car relatively unscathed after previously plowing through road signs, advertising boards and trees before finally coming to a crashing halt in the petrol station.

The car had managed to avoid slamming into petrol pumps.

Traffic police say the car was speeding down Democratias Avenue before the driver lost control just shy of the roundabout at the Limassol-Paphos motorway exit.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene after hearing the crashing noise of the car just before midnight.