Linde Hadjikyriakos Gas Ltd leads the way

Linde Hadjikyriakos Gas Ltd, part of the multinational German Linde Group, made Cyprus the best performing country with its latest achievement, winning the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Award for ‘Country of the Year’. Up against 20 other countries in the group, Linde Hadjikyriakos achieved top scores, with excellent results proving outstanding business performance in comparison to other Linde businesses in the region.

The Linde Group was the first in the world to develop a method for producing oxygen, nitrogen, argon and other rare elements through the separation of liquefied air. With a century-long international presence in the industrial gases sector, Linde is dedicated to the continuous improvement of production and product quality processes, as well as the safety and operation of production units.

The Nicosia based Linde Hadjikyriakos Gas Ltd is the leading supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases in Cyprus, drawing on the exclusive expertise and knowhow of the Linde Group. Formerly Hadjikyriakos Industries Ltd, it boasts a long history of producing and distributing industrial and medical gases since 1947, supplying a wide network across the island, with distribution centres in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.

Managing Director of Linde Hadjikyriakos, Mr Marcos Hadjikyriakos was recently awarded first prize by Linde for ‘Country of the Year’ at an award ceremony in Munich. When asked about his team’s achievement he said: “We are very proud to have won the EMEA Award for Country of the Year as part of the Linde Group. As a small sized company comprised of committed individuals, it enables us to be both flexible and efficient, exercising close control over every single aspect of production,”.

The Linde Hadjikyriakos Gas Ltd gas facility includes a Linde air separation unit, filling stations for industrial and medicinal oxygen, filling stations for medicinal nitrous oxide, a bulk gases distribution facility, an approved cylinder and maintenance facility and a certified laboratory for medical gases analysis. The company also produces a variety of welding mixtures, while distributing specialized gases and undertaking installations of industrial and medicinal grade central gas distribution systems.

“We offer tailor made solutions to customers whatever their requirements may be, always responding fast to needs and requests,” says Hadjikyriakos. “What’s more, we share and appreciate the core values of the Linde Group: safety, integrity, sustainability and respect. We are dedicated to making a real difference, always aiming to excel in what we do with a passionate commitment to our customers as we stride full speed ahead into the future.”