Limassol seeking to claim world’s biggest nappy (PICTURES)

September 20, 2016 Local News Leave a comment

Limassol is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records after building the world’s biggest ever nappy.

The giant nappy measuring, 5.05m by 2.9m, was recently unveiled at the Multifunctional Seaside Park, Limassol during a fundraiser.

The proceeds from the event will be donated in the form of child products to the Limassol Metropolis Food Bank.

Qualifying for entry to the record books includes measuring and photographing the nappy in the presence of independent witnesses so that it can be forwarded with the necessary documentation to the Guinness Records authorities.

According to the information listed on Guinness Records’ website, the existing record is held by Germany which in 2007 created a nappy measuring 3.1m by 2.5m.

