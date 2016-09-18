Limassol man arrested for assaulting Latchi hotel worker

Police in Paphos have arrested a man accused of assaulting a hotel employee because he had refused to give him a left.

According to investigators, the 23-year-old suspect swore and attacked his 53-year-old victim because had refused to give him a lift from the hotel in Latchi to an area in nearby Polis Chrysochous.

The alleged attacker then threatened more violence against the victim if he did not retract his complaint to the police.

Police have not released any other details or if the two men know each other.