Limassol exhibition delights visitors (PICTURES)

The 3rd Exhibition of Cypriot products and services ‘Made in Cyprus’ successfully took place at Tracasol Cultural Centre at the Limassol Marina recently.

Sixty-eight companies took part in the exhibition presenting traditional and innovative products, a big range of services as well as a number of artistic creations/hand crafts. Mayor of Limassol, Andreas Christou was amongst the speakers at the opening event.

There were also various recreational activities organized by the Leap Day Foundation and a number of entertainment acts such as a Zumba flashmob organised by Eva Sylianou and Chriastiana Kokonou, traditional singing by Alexa, the children’s choir “Diastasei” and Azukar Dance Studio.

Craftsman Athinodoros Georgiou along with local craftsmen, added an extra special touch as well as Cyprus Land who recreated medieval duels taking everyone back in time and giving a sense of excitement to children and adults alike. The attendance surpassed expectations, as more than 6000 visitors passed through the exhibitions doors.

The preparations for the next ‘Made in Cyprus 2017’ have already begun. Further information and photographs from the exhibition can be found at www.made-in-cyprus.org