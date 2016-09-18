Kouyialis: We must safeguard the Mediterranean Sea

Latest News
Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis has called on fellow ministers across the Mediterranean to join forces in a bid to tackle common problems such as illegal or unregulated fishing, waste pollution and oil spillages.

Kouyialis was speaking as a guest during the COP-21 meeting in Washington – which was taking place in conjunction with the big ‘Our Ocean 2016’ summit – following an invite from chairwoman Segolene Royal.

“As Ministers for the Environment we are obliged to protect our common sea, our economies and our future,” he said.

“The Mediterranean Sea is very important for the economies of the countries that surround it…I propose the creation of a cooperation framework, to be initiated by all countries bordering the Mediterranean.”

Kouyialis went on to welcome an initiative by Royal and EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella to develop regional cooperation, saying that no country, on its own, can address the serious dangers which threaten the Mediterranean.

“These problems can only be addressed if we act in concert. We can lay the foundations of a wider regional cooperation in the Mediterranean to protect the environment at sea,” he added.

