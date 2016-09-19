Journalist’s car torched in Nicosia
September 19, 2016 Local News
car Cyprus fire gutted journalist Nicosia 2016-09-19
Fire gutted the car of ‘Reporter’ journalist Dina Kleanthous just before 2 am on Monday, police said not excluding the motives to be professionally-related.
The car which was completely destroyed had been parked outside her home in Nicosia.
Kleanthous rules out personal reasons behind the arson attack.
