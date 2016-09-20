International award for Cypriot composer

A Cypriot composer has won a prestigious international award for his work.

Mic Roussos was given the award by The Akademia, which, according to the international organisation’s website “owns and operates a vast network of radio stations, press syndicates and other media sites designed to take artists from relative obscurity to commercial success”.

Listing Roussos as a winner, The Akademia says he: “Deftly delivers this riveting number; ‘Time’ exudes an almost sinister grace that could dress the most abstract mental states with a cinematically intense score.”

“I am very honoured and happy to win this award, especially as they had a bigger than usual number of submissions this time,” Roussos told the Cyprus Weekly.

He is now promoting his music with film industry clients in both New York and Los Angeles and hopes this award will help lead to the big breakthrough.

“Things are progressing fast. This is a very exciting time for me,” he said.

Visit http://www.theakademia.com/files/2016/08/MicRoussos-Time.mp3 to hear the song or http://www.michaelroussos.com to learn more about Roussos and his work.