Volunteer commissioner announces aid collection for Greece

July 24, 2018 at 7:36pm
The Office of the Volunteer Commissioner said in Tuesday that it will coordinate efforts to collect aid for those stricken by the devastating fires in Greece.

It said the coordination was being carried out in cooperation with the Foreign and Defence Ministries and in consultation with the Greek authorities.

Monetary contributions can be made to then following account: Pikermou Rafina Municipality, Piraeus Bank for the economic support of those affected by the fires. Account: 5186092291418 and ΙΒΑΝ: GR20 0172 1860 0051 8609 2291 418.

As regards basic essentials, it said it was collecting food that does not require refrigeration, long life milk, covers, blankets, clothing, shoes, dry food, diapers and wet hankies for babies and medical goods: Fucidin/ Betadine, gauze.

The following collection centres will be open on Wednesday and Thursday July 25 and 26:

Strovolos Town Hall  tel. 22470470, from 9:00 am to 2.00 pm

Lakatamia Town hall, tel 22364000 from 9:00 am to 4.00 pm Cyprus Sports Association, Tassos Papadopoulos Eleftheria stadium, tel 22897231 from  10:00 am to 5.00 pm

Municipal Old People’s Home, Larnaca, tel 24652429, 99817979 from  9:00 am to 1.00 pm and from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm 18:00

Paphos District Volunteer offices, tel: 26953725 from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm

Deputy ministry of shipping, Yioupis Tower, (Ioanni Prodromou, Mesa Yitonia, Limassol, tel 25804900, Limassol from 8.00 am to 5. 00 pm

KEPA — Ayios Christoforos, Paralimni  tel 23741621, from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Outpouring of support and help for Greece from Cyprus

 

 

