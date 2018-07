A problem at the Vasiliko electricity power station on Tuesday morning led to a 30 minute power cut that affected a number of areas islandwide.

The problem occurred around 8.30 am. EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said that as a result of a power management scheme, the extent of the power cut was limited and by 9.05 am electricity had been fully restored.

She said EAC crews were working to repair the problem.