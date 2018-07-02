UK MP calls for Bouncy Castle ban after girl’s death (video)

A British MP has called for a temporary ban on bouncy castles in public places after a girl was thrown from one and killed at the beach in Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk on Sunday.

The UK’s Press Association (PA) cited witnesses as saying the inflatable trampoline had exploded and flung the girl into the air. She later died in hospital.

Conservative MP Robert Halfon , who represents Harlow, Essex where a seven year old girl was killed when a bouncy castle blew away in 2016, called for the ban on Twitter, CNN reported. “After two horrific tragedies, Government need to look at update of regulations and inspection regime and consider a temporary ban on bouncy castles in public areas until we can be sure that they are safe,” he tweeted.

The Daily Mail said the girl’s mother screamed and shouted for help as her three-year-old daughter was thrown 20ft in the air from an exploding inflatable trampoline. She had been playing on the trampoline in a section of the beach called Bounce About, which also has an inflatable slide, traditional trampolines and a rodeo ride.