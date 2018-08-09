With a magnificent view of the Mediterranean and the surrounding fragranced gardens, your detox session starts here. Surrender to the magic sensations that the best Spa in Europe has to offer.

Whilst you are on holiday, we believe that there is always time to pamper yourself. We take great joy in being able to offer an extensive Spa & Leisure Program for our guests as part of our own in-house luxury spa facility, aptly named ‘The Retreat Spa by Atlantica’.

We are also excited to showcase our new Spa brand, ‘ELEMIS’ at the Retreat Spa by Atlantica. ELEMIS is the pioneering British skincare and spa brand that treats over 6.5 million people each year and has the single largest influence on trends and developments in the global skincare and spa industry.

The successful combination of powerful, natural ingredients, cutting-edge formulation technology and proven clinical trials, has enabled ELEMIS to bring to the market some of the most influential anti-ageing skincare products and professional spa therapies the beauty industry has ever seen. Your skin, your body and your wellness lie at the heart of ELEMIS.

