Temperatures to hit 40 C on Saturday

Temperatures will hit 40C inland on Saturday but edge down on Sunday to close to the seasonal average, the Met Office said on Friday.
Today, temperatures will be 39° C inland, 32 C on the west coast, around 35 C on the remaining coasts and 31 C in the mountains.
In the evening they will drop to 23 C inland, around 25 C on the coasts and 19 C in the mountains.
Tomorrow, the weather will be fine as temperatures rise to 40 C inland, 33 C on the western coast, around 35 C on the remaining coasts and 32 C in the mountains.
The weather will remain mainly fine on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will edge down on Sunday to close to the average for this time of the year.