Suspended jail sentence, fines for assault of Egyptian tycoon in Ayia Napa

Famagusta District Court on Thursday handed down a suspended jail sentence of four months to a man convicted of assaulting Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and his associate in an Ayia Napa night club on September 2016.

Three other men, all club employees, who were also convicted, were fined €2000 each.

Sawiris — a major investor in the Ayia Napa marina — had told the court that the row started when one of his associates climbed on to a sofa to dance.

He was reprimanded in an aggressive way by a waiter and when Sawiris asked to see the manager to report the incident, the latter hit him. A security guard threw him to the ground and kicked him. Sawiris said he was hit in the ear, head and chest and when his associate intervened to try to protect him he was also assaulted.

In passing sentence, the court took into consideration the young age of the defendants and the fact that there was no premeditation.

