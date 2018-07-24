Menu
in-cyprus

Supreme Court rejects Astrasol appeal

By July 24, 2018 No Comments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal lodged by the attorney general, Astrasol and Phivos Liassis against a Nicosia District Court decision of December 29, 2017 which found the factory created serious health problems to people living near by.

It found against Phivos  Liasis, Astrasol Ltd and the attorney general for causing cancer through actions or failure to act.

The law office of the republic cited 16 reasons for its appeal. Liasis and Astrasol also appealed. But the residents objected saying that the appeals were premature because the court has not yet awarded damages.

The Supreme Court unanimously decided to reject the appeals.

 

You May Also Like

in-cyprusLocal
July 24, 2018

Spike in theft of hunting dogs says hunters’ magazine

bouli
in-cyprusLocal
July 24, 2018

Red alert from Cyprus forestry department

bouli
in-cyprus
July 23, 2018

Limassol Old Market

leontidou