Supreme Court rejects Astrasol appeal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal lodged by the attorney general, Astrasol and Phivos Liassis against a Nicosia District Court decision of December 29, 2017 which found the factory created serious health problems to people living near by.
It found against Phivos Liasis, Astrasol Ltd and the attorney general for causing cancer through actions or failure to act.
The law office of the republic cited 16 reasons for its appeal. Liasis and Astrasol also appealed. But the residents objected saying that the appeals were premature because the court has not yet awarded damages.
The Supreme Court unanimously decided to reject the appeals.