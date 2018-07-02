Reports: Co-op introduces €3000 limit for cash withdrawals

The co-op has imposed a €3000 limit on cash withdrawals for the immediate future, Philenews reported on Monday.
But clients wishing to withdraw more than that amount can issue a cheque or transfer the money to any bank account of their choosing.
The website quotes sources as saying that the Cyprus Co-op Bank took this decision to ensure adequate cash at its tills and ATMs.
It has been clarified that the co-op has adequate liquidity and the measure aims to maintain adequate cash.
The government and Central Bank have reassured that deposits of up to €100,000 are full protected. But amid continuing uncertainty, clients have rushed to the bank branches, withdrawing a reported €70m on Friday alone.
