Police ask AG to appoint criminal investigator in death of 34 year old

By August 8, 2018 No Comments

Police on Wednesday asked the attorney general to appoint a criminal investigator to probe the death of a 34 year old soon after he was arrested by police.

Spokesman Andreas Angelides said that the man had lost consciousness after being arrested by police called to the scene of a family violence incident. First aid was administered and the man taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, Angelides said. He said that the man had tested positive for cocaine.

As the death occurred in the  presence of police, to ensure the objectivity of the conditions of his death, a letter was sent to the attorney general asking he appoint a criminal investigator.

